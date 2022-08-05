High schoolers can now earn credit for after-school work experience

Read on mynorthwest.com
KUOW
Few of Washington's youngest kids are getting the Covid vaccine
About a month and a half after Covid-19 vaccines became available to kids under 5 in Washington state, just under 9 percent have had their first shot. That’s significantly lower than all other age groups. These youngest kids, 6 months to 4 years old, were the last group to...
idahobusinessreview.com
STCU passes quarter-million-member milestone while expanding into Idaho
The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...
Washington State Ferries to get $38 million in federal funding to upgrade equipment
After a slew of mechanical issues and one ferry that crashed into the Fauntleroy dock terminal, Washington State Ferries has announced that they will be receiving $38 million in funding from the federal government to invest in infrastructure for the ferry system. The Federal Highway Administration announced it will award...
Millions of federal dollars on the way to state’s ferry systems
There are fresh woes for Washington state ferry riders. Another boat is out of service, this time because of mechanical issues. The ferry Chelan on the San Juan Island run had to be pulled from service Sunday afternoon for repairs, forcing the remaining vessels to add additional stops to pick up passengers on that very busy run.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
A new statewide plan would use federal dollars to build chargers every 50 miles, upgrading rural utilities and combating ‘range anxiety.’. Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
kpug1170.com
New study highlights workers’ struggle to afford rent in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new study highlights Washington state workers’ struggle to afford rent. While minimum wage is at an all-time high, it’s still not enough to cover rent for even a one-bedroom apartment in Whatcom County and much of the state. The study by the National...
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
KUOW
More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state
Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
Chronicle
Votes for Joe Kent Push Him Within 2,000 Votes of Second Place for Washington’s 3rd District
With only around 44% of the votes in Clark County alone having been counted, the most recent updated primary election results narrow the gap between third place Republican candidate Joe Kent and incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. Updated results on Thursday night had Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, D-Washougal, still in first...
Stimulus money available if you rent in Washington
money in handPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Are you a renter in Washington? If so, you know that rent is on the rise, whether it's 60 dollars or a few 100 dollars a month, that additional payment really can add up when it comes to your monthly expenses.
A guide to finding the closest ballot box for WA’s midterm primary
The voting period for Washington state’s primary election ends today at 8 p.m., so if you didn’t vote by mail and still need to place your vote, here’s a guide to help you find the closest and most convenient voting centers and ballot boxes. Ballots must be...
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners
There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
Chronicle
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
MyNorthwest
