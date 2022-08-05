Touching up the PCB Conservation Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is in the middle of a mini makeover.

Park officials said the park is starting to show its age, so they’re making some adjustments.

The Cypress Pond Trail boardwalk #2 has reopened to the public after some rehab work over the last two weeks.

Some of the boards were creaky. They’re now as sturdy as ever for walkers and bikers to enjoy.

They also have a new bike repair stand in place and they plan to add more.

Park officials are also adding quarter-mile marker signs.

Apparently, it’s not uncommon for people to get lost while out on the trails.

“We’ll have trail start and trail end with mileage posted on it,” PCB Conservation Park Biologist and Supervisor Jim Moyers said. “We’re also putting a reflector system on. White reflectors indicate that you’re walking back towards the parking lot. A red reflector will indicate that you’re walking away from the parking lot.”

Moyers said they also have parking signs on the markers to direct you to the parking lot.

Crews also plan to update animals and plant pictures on the information signs.

They want to add QR codes to the kiosks with informational links.

The quarter-mile marker signs should all be up by Labor Day. Everyhting else is expected to be compete by the end of the year.

