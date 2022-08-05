Metro Health hosts forum on monkeypox to provide information, answer questions

SAN ANTONIO – A local school program aims at providing support and a safe learning environment for refugees. “Back in 2003, refugees in San Antonio were first arriving and Colonial Hills and North East ISD was the first district to be able to start having these students being able to come into our school,” said Kerry Haupert, assistant director of Bilingual and ESL for Newcomers.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO