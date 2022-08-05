ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Metro Health hosts forum on monkeypox to provide information, answer questions

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

NEISD program provides support, resources and safe learning environment for refugee students

SAN ANTONIO – A local school program aims at providing support and a safe learning environment for refugees. “Back in 2003, refugees in San Antonio were first arriving and Colonial Hills and North East ISD was the first district to be able to start having these students being able to come into our school,” said Kerry Haupert, assistant director of Bilingual and ESL for Newcomers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As students return to the classroom, some may feel emotionally on edge

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the first day of school for South San ISD, Jourdanton ISD and Edgewood ISD and many other districts will soon then follow. As children return back to the classroom, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help them navigate through an emotionally trying time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy receives $57,000 grant for sustainable farm project

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy-Primary school received a federal grant to fund its Smart Farm program. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service selected the school for its Farm to School Turnkey Edible Gardens Grant. The total amount of the federal award is $57,404, which includes a cost-share grant from the San Antonio Area Foundation of $17,500, according to a press release from the district.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Sex Partners#Diseases#General Health#Metro Health#On
KSAT 12

US Army to conduct military training exercises in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 8, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re helping you slash your grocery bill! Christina from Saving with Christina shows you how to shop on budget and where you might be missing some great deals on those essentials like milk, eggs and cereal. Then, we continue to save...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date

SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2. Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests. Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy