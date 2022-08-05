Metro Health hosts forum on monkeypox to provide information, answer questions

Read on www.ksat.com
NEISD program provides support, resources and safe learning environment for refugee students
SAN ANTONIO – A local school program aims at providing support and a safe learning environment for refugees. “Back in 2003, refugees in San Antonio were first arriving and Colonial Hills and North East ISD was the first district to be able to start having these students being able to come into our school,” said Kerry Haupert, assistant director of Bilingual and ESL for Newcomers.
Manufacturers providing schools with additional security tools to protect students
SAN ANTONIO – Manufacturers say they are ready to help schools step up their security with bulletproof desks and window shades to protect students in the event of a school shooting. Safe Space Security Desk. After the massacre at a school in Parkland in 2018, Todd Drummond and his...
As students return to the classroom, some may feel emotionally on edge
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the first day of school for South San ISD, Jourdanton ISD and Edgewood ISD and many other districts will soon then follow. As children return back to the classroom, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help them navigate through an emotionally trying time.
SAISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy receives $57,000 grant for sustainable farm project
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy-Primary school received a federal grant to fund its Smart Farm program. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service selected the school for its Farm to School Turnkey Edible Gardens Grant. The total amount of the federal award is $57,404, which includes a cost-share grant from the San Antonio Area Foundation of $17,500, according to a press release from the district.
Local foster care organization now able to care for 10 times more children than last year
BULVERDE, Texas – As the state’s foster care system changes, so do the roles of local organizations. The state is in the process of privatizing the foster care system. It will still continue to do investigations, but will leave placement and case work to private organizations divided into regions.
Students return to class in Edgewood ISD as district focuses on security, enrollment
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the first day of school for the Edgewood Independent School District and representatives said they are excited for the new school year. District officials spoke to KSAT12 about a variety of topics ranging from security to some of its newest programs. Keyhla Calderon-Lugo, Director...
Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas. Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings. The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine...
Largest San Antonio school districts looking to fill teaching positions with students returning to class
SAN ANTONIO – School districts here at home and across the country are scrambling to fill teaching positions with class starting this month. Northside ISD held its annual New Teacher Academy on Monday at Brandeis High School. Hundreds of first-year elementary and middle school teachers were in attendance, but...
South San ISD begins school Monday, marks 100 years of service to community
SAN ANTONIO – It was hustle and bustle on the first day of school with freshmen lining up in the South San High School entrance hallway trying to figure out their class schedules. It is not just the students’ first day of high school at South San, but also...
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
US Army to conduct military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
2 free exhibits open at Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio has added two exhibits that show “the cultural and societal importance of the immigrant and indigenous experience,” according to the city’s Department of Arts & Culture. The work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth...
As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 8, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re helping you slash your grocery bill! Christina from Saving with Christina shows you how to shop on budget and where you might be missing some great deals on those essentials like milk, eggs and cereal. Then, we continue to save...
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date
SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2. Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests. Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu...
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
Bexar County juvenile detention officer back at work while out on bond, awaiting hearing on felony choking charge
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested late last month on a felony family violence charge has been returned to duty, the chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed Monday. Joshua Ortiz, 28, was recently returned from administrative leave and moved to...
