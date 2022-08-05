ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota

(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset. A biker riding a Honda reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following Harley-Davidson motorcycle then hit the Honda in the road.
STURGIS, SD
kelo.com

Second fatality during the Sturgis rally

SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Highway Patrol reports second rally-related fatality in latest update

STURGIS, S.D. – A Sunday afternoon crash has resulted in the second fatality of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The highway patrol says the accident happened at mile marker 47 on I-90 two miles west of Summerset. An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound...
STURGIS, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
kbhbradio.com

Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Parking violations up in early days of rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement officials in the city of Sturgis and Meade County are saying that although the crowd at the rally has been smaller than recent years, they’re seeing higher jail numbers. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said at Monday’s daily press conference that with not...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pickup vs. motorcycle crash injures 1 person near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash near Rapid City on Thursday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Yamaha Motorcycle and a 2010 Chevy Silverado Pickup were travelling west on Interstate 90 when the pickup stopped abruptly due to backed up traffic. The motorcycle hit the pickup from behind, injuring the motorcycle driver.
RAPID CITY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
WYOMING STATE
newscenter1.tv

August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
kbhbradio.com

Motorcyclist hurt in accident on I-90 near Exit 57

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sets in, law enforcement are encouraging travelers to ride and drive safe. The increase in traffic is causing congestion on area roads. Thursday morning, a motorcycle collided with the back of a pickup truck that had slowed for a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

