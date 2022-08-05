RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation the next 3-4 days. Temperature are going to be quite hot this week along with very sunny skies. Highs will be well into the 90s for Rapid City each day and close to 100 for the South Dakota plains. Our next chance of rain won’t be until the weekend.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO