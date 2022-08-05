SVREP projects millions more Latinos will vote in national midterms

Read on www.ksat.com
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
What laws did Texas pass to make schools safer after the Santa Fe massacre? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – On May 18th, 2018, a teenage gunman shot 12 people at Sante Fe High School near Houston. Ten of those victims died. Over a year later, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law several bills aimed at making Texas schools safer. The pieces of legislation focus on a handful of areas, including the following:
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area lawmakers at our free public event
What are Texas legislators in the Rio Grande Valley hearing from their constituents, and what are they prioritizing in the 2023 session?. Join us Aug. 24 in Edinburg or tune in online to hear local RGV lawmakers talk about how the last session has impacted life in South Texas, the upcoming midterm elections and what it all means for the 2023 legislative session.
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
Serving Hispanic Students in Texas: How is higher education stepping up to the task?
Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in enrollment, the number of Hispanic-serving campuses in Texas continues to grow. Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Brownsville or tune in online for a Texas Tribune event exploring what needs to happen to...
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
Houston Newsmakers: Political extremes lead to 3rd party effort in Texas, and more
Political divisiveness is bigger than it’s been in generations. A recent Gallup indicates that 62% of Americans are interested in a third-party option. It’s for that reason three political movements have recently announced a merger into what will be known as the Forward Party. “Everybody you talk to,...
Central Texas workforce org awarded $12M through federal Good Jobs Challenge
The Good Jobs Challenge awarded 32 winning projects with funding out of a pool of 509 applicants, according to a federal news release.
BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
Texas Representative Said Governor Abbott Needs to Fix the Failed Juvenile Prison System
Representative James Talarico of District 52 in Austin, Texas believes Governor Greg Abbott needs to clean up a mess. Talarico demanded the governor create a special session to discuss the failed juvenile prison system. The idea of the Texas juvenile system is to help youths achieve success in life and correct their behavior.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
To follow the latest developments on the Texas Legislature, sign up to receive our weekly Legislature newsletter. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Thursday he is confident the Legislature can find a way to revive a multibillion-dollar corporate tax break program intended to attract large companies to Texas. Lawmakers...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Local foster care organization now able to care for 10 times more children than last year
BULVERDE, Texas – As the state’s foster care system changes, so do the roles of local organizations. The state is in the process of privatizing the foster care system. It will still continue to do investigations, but will leave placement and case work to private organizations divided into regions.
Gov. Abbott Appoints TTUHSC El Paso Assistant Professor to Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this spring appointed Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Brian Edwards, M.D., FACP, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. His term on the state committee will expire on Feb. 1, 2025. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for...
Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas. Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings. The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine...
Texas AG pulls out of Llano County library lawsuit; jury trial set
It was a busy week in a civil suit brought against the Llano County Library System for actions that plaintiffs have called censorship. The week began with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton withdrawing as intervenor-defendant on Monday, Aug. 1. The next day, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman set Oct. 23,...
