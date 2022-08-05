ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVREP projects millions more Latinos will vote in national midterms

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area lawmakers at our free public event

What are Texas legislators in the Rio Grande Valley hearing from their constituents, and what are they prioritizing in the 2023 session?. Join us Aug. 24 in Edinburg or tune in online to hear local RGV lawmakers talk about how the last session has impacted life in South Texas, the upcoming midterm elections and what it all means for the 2023 legislative session.
EDINBURG, TX
kwhi.com

BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
BRENHAM, TX
Reform Austin

Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
dailytrib.com

Texas AG pulls out of Llano County library lawsuit; jury trial set

It was a busy week in a civil suit brought against the Llano County Library System for actions that plaintiffs have called censorship. The week began with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton withdrawing as intervenor-defendant on Monday, Aug. 1. The next day, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman set Oct. 23,...
LLANO COUNTY, TX

