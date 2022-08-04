Millions Awarded to NY Counties to Improve Emergency Communications

Read on www.weny.com
NewsChannel 36
Republican Candidate for New York's 23rd District Stops By Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district Carl Paladino made a campaign stop in Elmira Monday. Paladino stopped at Manzari's restaurant on the south side to talk with locals and hear their concerns and met with a number of groups. He says he hears concerns about...
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Recognized For Efforts to Improve Heart Disease and Stroke Outcomes
(WENY) - Arnot Ogden Medical Center was among hundreds of hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for Americans with heart disease and stroke. 118 hospitals in New York are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines initiative that deal with heart disease and stroke.
