Windsor council OKs ethics and conduct code, hires new manager

The Windsor Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a values-based code of ethics and conduct for all elected and appointed officials.

Prior to its approval, the Town Council didn’t have a code spelling out how to address misconduct by its members or appointed leaders.

This became “particularly apparent in the spring of 2021, when the council and the town faced calls from the public to take punitive action against a former mayor,” according to a staff report.

The decision to look into the creation of a code was made in December, in the months that followed a scandal involving former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by 14 women, including Vice Mayor Esther Lemus.

Foppoli is being criminally investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office.

The former mayor, who resigned his post in May 2021, has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Windsor’s new ethics code “establishes clear expectations and helps the town hold elected and appointed officials accountable to the public,” according to a presentation by outgoing interim Town Manager Mark Linder.

Under the new code the council does not have the power to remove a mayor, council member or commissioner from office who violates the code, but it can sanction them through admonition, formal censure and restriction of their budget for travel and expenses or appointments to committees.

The council asked at a previous meeting that it be given the power to address the member accused of violating the code as a whole, not just the mayor, and that was included.

The staff researched ethics codes from Santa Rosa, Pismo Beach, Sunnyvale and Richmond, Washington, and the council picked out portions they’d like included in the code’s provisions. The council will take ethics training every year, either in person or online, and sign a “model of excellence” statement under the new code.

Lemus, in making a motion to approve the resolution, thanked Linder and staff members “and everyone who researched all the different policies and took our input. I know we had a lot of input, so thank you. I’m actually very pleased with the final product.”

In other news from council’s Wednesday meeting, council members unanimously approved Jon Davis, director of the Windsor Parks and Recreation Department, as the new town manager.

His predecessor, former Town Manager Ken MacNab, a Santa Rosa resident, left in December.

“I’m excited to serve our community as Town Manager,” Davis said in a news release from the town. “I’ve helped to deliver a wide variety of public programs and services to Windsor, and I want to continue the town’s tradition of great service across all departments.”

Following a nationwide search, Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon said the choice came down to Davis or an out-of-state candidate who had “terrific credentials and experience.” but the council decided on Davis.

“Jon has been someone who has been highly respected for a long time with regard to his co-workers and the council. He doesn’t have experience as a town manager, but he does have experience as a department manager,” Salmon said. “Jon has lived in Windsor, he has raised a family in Windsor. … He’s always indicated that this is the place he loves and is going to stay, so that’s a big deal.”

Davis will make $200,800 per year and receive a 3.25% cost-of-living increase on July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024.

