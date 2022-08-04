ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC Sports

What we learned as freefalling Giants swept by Dodgers again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Not even Gabe Kapler's first ejection in orange and black could snap the Giants out of their funk. The Giants lost 5-3 to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park. For the first time since 1977, they were swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers at home. They have lost all eight games against their rival in the second half and have lost 11 straight to NL West opponents, a franchise record.
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Yardbarker

Ryan Pepiot Likely To Replace Clayton Kershaw In Dodgers Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers own a commanding lead in the National League West and look primed to clinch the division, but their quest to the finish line became a little more difficult, and not just because of the San Diego Padres’ aggressive trade deadline. On Friday, the Dodgers placed...
dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo ‘Very Excited’ To Help Dodgers ‘Any Way I Can’

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Joey Gallo on Wednesday, one day after acquiring him from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. With the Yankees, Gallo went from being one of the top players traded at the 2021 deadline to batting .159/.282/.339 with four doubles, 12 home runs, 82 wRC+ and an MLB-worst 39% strikeout rate this season.
Yardbarker

Mark Grace or Paul Konerko? The Head and The Heart Decide

Back in May, a post appeared on my timeline on Twitter dot com from my esteemed colleague Fitz Magic. It was a comparison of two players. The caption instructed me to “pick one.” The options? Two first basemen that played in Chicago. One on the North Side and the other on the South Side. Those two were the great Paul Konerko and Mark Grace.
InsideHook

Los Angeles Angels Lose to Athletics Despite Tying MLB Record for Home Runs

Although the Los Angeles Angels may not be the worst team in professional baseball, they are probably the most pathetic. Blessed with a roster that includes superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, debatably the two best players in baseball, the Angels are in fourth place in their division with a record of 44-61 and are in danger of dropping into the basement of the AL West and moving the Oakland A’s (41-66) up a rung.
