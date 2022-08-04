The Massive T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Means You Could Be Owed $$$

Read on www.cnet.com
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data-Breach Settlement
Almost a year after a cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers, T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement to pay $700 million in 2019. The...
Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?
Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Can Social Security Payments Be Garnished?
If you collect Social Security, your payments are subject to the same garnishment rules that apply to other types of income. This means your benefits can be withheld to enforce your legal obligation...
Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money
For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
Social Security Updates To Know for August 2022
While the broad strokes of Social Security have remained the same since they were first created, the details of the program change constantly. Benefit amounts, earning limits, cost-of-living...
Victims of cash app scams should be reimbursed by banks, says watchdog
Banks need to take more responsibility for protecting the victims of cash app scams, says a US finance watchdog. There have been a growing number of scams involving instant cash transfer apps, like Zelle and Venmo …. Background. Usage of cash transfer apps took off big-time during the height of...
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
What happens if your debt is sent to collections?
If you have debts in collection, you're not alone. In August 2021, 64 million Americans had collections on their credit report – and that was an improvement from prior years, according to nonprofit research group the Urban Institute. Fortunately, you – and the other millions of Americans in the...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for August 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically deposited on the first of every month, unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, August payments are scheduled to go out on Mon, Aug. 1. Social Security Schedule: When...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
USPS Has No Reason to Have 630,000 Employees
The U.S. Postal Service bills itself as one of America’s largest employers, but does it have tens of thousands of workers it does not need?
