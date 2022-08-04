ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Massive T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Means You Could Be Owed $$$

By Dan Avery
CNET
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Data Theft#Data Breaches#Smart Phone#Equifax#Cnet
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
CBS News

What happens if your debt is sent to collections?

If you have debts in collection, you're not alone. In August 2021, 64 million Americans had collections on their credit report – and that was an improvement from prior years, according to nonprofit research group the Urban Institute. Fortunately, you – and the other millions of Americans in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy