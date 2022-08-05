Read on www.newstimes.com
WVU researchers collecting data on gender-diverse identities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The number of teenagers living in Appalachia who identify as transgender, nonbinary or other diverse gender identities may be higher than previously thought, according to a survey conducted by West Virginia University researchers. More than 7% of young people who participated in the survey said...
Susan Campbell (opinion): Primary Day a good time to be on history’s right side in CT
Happy Primary Day! Whatever your political affiliation, today you can be a part of history. But first, a little story: In the early part of the last century, as discussions were heating up over woman suffrage, the Connecticut Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage counted clubs in 161 towns whose members vowed “to leave nothing undone that might help the downfall of the suffrage party.”
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Report: California doesn't emphasize speedy jobless benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies “do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly,” according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were...
Arkansas lawmakers taking up tax cuts in special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting this week for a special session on tax cuts and school safety grants that's been spurred by the state sitting on a $1.6 billion surplus. Leading up to the session, Democratic lawmakers have been calling for a raise in teacher...
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
