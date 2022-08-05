49ers training camp: 5 fringe players who are improving roster chances

Read on ninernoise.com
The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele
La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman will be ‘a big part’ of Chiefs offense
Patrick Mahomes called for Mecole Hardman to be “a big part” of the Chiefs’ new wide receiver corps in an NFL Network interview on Monday afternoon. NFL Network posted up at training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday afternoon in St. Joseph and hosted a number of interviews. Defensive lineman Chris Jones made waves by discussing the improvements along the d-line and, more specifically, the transformation Frank Clark went through this offseason.
Aaron Rodgers won’t play in Packers’ preseason opener vs. 49ers
Aaron Rodgers won’t play in the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener. Jordan Love will get the start versus the San Francisco 49ers. In the least surprising bit of news of the entire summer, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Jordan Love will start the opening preseason game.
