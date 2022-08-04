Riverdale's Cole Sprouse celebrates turning 30 with a reflection of his 20s

Read on www.floor8.com
Related
‘Riverdale’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and More Stars’ Love Lives
Archie just thinks his personal life is complicated! Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinart, Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan are among the Riverdale stars whose offscreen relationships have made headlines over the years. Reinhart and Sprouse won over fans as lovebirds Betty and Jughead on the CW drama, which premiered in January 2017. So viewers were ecstatic to discover the duo […]
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Demi Lovato is now going by both she/her and they/them pronouns. Here's why ...
For some, gender expression is an ongoing conversation and is a constantly evolving experience. For singer Demi Lovato, embracing her feminine side led the former Disney child star to adopt using she/her pronouns again after going only by they/them (for a nonbinary identity) for the last year. Here's why she chose to update her pronouns ...
Vanessa Hudgens shares photos from Sarah Hyland's tropical bachelorette
Sarah Hyland is getting married to Wells Adams but before she does she had one last HURRAH with her gal pals! One of her bridesmaids many of you will recognize is former Hight School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens, who over the weekend took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Modern Family star's tropical bachelorette.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has a message for 'mean people' amid recent backlash
Recently the newlyweds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker received some backlash after the couple was spotted parked up in a reserved handicap spot, but the Blink-182 drummer took a not-so-subtle dig at commentators. "Mean People Suck," the recently married rock star wrote in an Instagram post, posing with his pug,...
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
Kendall Jenner confirms her and Devin Booker’s relationship status with video
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk in rekindling the passion between the two. TheKardashiansstar and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower celebrates 7 and a half years of sobriety
In the wake of his success as an actor, which includes roles in Netflix's hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things and Stephanie Mayer's Twilight saga movies, Jamie Campbell Bower got candid about his struggles with addiction and mental health. The actor not only gave fans an update on his sobriety, he's...
David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie announced they have welcomed their third child
And then there were five ... This former Wizard of Waverly Place, David Henrie, is making his own brood of little witchlings as he and his wife, Maria Cahill Henrie, welcome their third child together, a baby girl called, Gemma Clare. David Henrie took to Instagram on Sunday to introduce...
Kim Kardashian shares loved up snaps with beau Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is having fun with her beau Pete Davidson! The reality star shared several photos of the couple together, including multiple shots of her resting her feet on Davidson's bare chest, prompting sister Khloé Kardashian to ask the loved-up couple if the duo "have a foot fetish". Kim...
Michelle Pfeiffer responds to Britney Spears calling her 'a God'
When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single Circus, she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunited at HSM: TM: The Series season 3 premiere
It looks like the (unconfirmed) ex's Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are putting their drama behind them. The Disney co-stars reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on Wednesday, in Los Angeles. The two posed and smiled together with...
New trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians season 2 arrives!
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back working on Hulu's The Kardashians season 2! The famous family will be back on our screen earlier than expected, with season 2 being released on Hulu on September 22, 2022. Ahead of its release, Hulu shared a new trailer to tease what's to come!. In...
Joe Jonas shares heartwarming montage of his 'love story' with Sophie Turner
Following reports that the loved-up couple welcomed their second daughter recently, Joe Jonas took to his social media page to share his and Sophie Turner's "love story". The singer shared a montage of intimate images and videos from the course of his relationship with the Game of Thrones actress which began in 2016, causing many of his Instagram followers to take to the comments section to gush about the duo.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoy family desert vacation
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got to see some of the most famous peaks in the world, which one you might ask? Well, it's the beautiful Egyptian desert peaks. The 43-year-old EGOT winner took to Instagram to share some stunning snaps of her and the 36-year-old model visiting the Egyptian pyramids while riding camels on Friday and made it a family affair! The two were joined by their two children: six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles.
Hulu's 'The Bear' returning for season 2
Just mere weeks after The Bear season 1 made its debut on Hulu, FX has renewed the half-hour kitchen dramedy for a second season!. The show is, set in a fictitious sandwich shop "The Original Beef of Chicagoland", didn’t take long to gobbled down by critics. It has a perfect 100 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86 score on Metacritic. Well done, Beef.
Prince George is spitting image of dad Prince William in new photo for his 9th birthday
Ahead of Prince George’s 9th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of their son to mark the occasion. The Royal couple shared the image on Instagram, writing in the caption: "George is turning 9!" adding a birthday cake and balloon emoji. The adorable photograph was...
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard to write and direct horror-comedy slasher movie ‘Hell of a Summer’
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is reportedly writing and directing an upcoming horror-comedy slasher movie, titled Hell of a Summer, according to Variety. The 19-year-old actor will be writing and directing alongside Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), with both actors reportedly also starring in the film. The cast will also see...
Drew Barrymore shares throw back of reunion with Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore, 47, recently reunited with her Charlie's Angels co-star and long-time pal Cameron Diaz, 49. The celebrity talk show host and actress shared a "throwback" of herself cuddling up to the Bad Teacher actress. Although we don't know when exactly the photo was taken, the two actresses were warmly...
Floor8
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0