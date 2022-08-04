ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

FOX8 News

1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
WDBJ7.com

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
wfxrtv.com

Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitnesses centers were broken into in the Town of Christiansburg.
wfxrtv.com

Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
wfirnews.com

Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday

On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
WSLS

Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie

ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup. Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet. This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is...
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
WSLS

Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down

VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
WSLS

Franklin County leaders approve more school resource officer positions

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools will be back in the classroom on Wednesday and students can expect some new faces in the halls. The Franklin County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved funding to add six additional school resource officer positions. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
