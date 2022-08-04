Read on www.wsls.com
Related
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
WSLS
Roanoke nonprofit becomes home for those with disabilities, changing lives one smile at a time
ROANOKE, Va. – Located in Southwest Roanoke, Katie’s Place is a nonprofit community day program that serves adults with various unique learning challenges. Members at Katie’s Place (KP) are taught how to develop social skills and exercise lifestyle activities like cooking, cleaning, gardening, community outings and more.
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
WDBJ7.com
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitnesses centers were broken into in the Town of Christiansburg.
wfirnews.com
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. released temporarily from jail
Former Roanoke City councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s temporary leave from jail on bond last week marked an unusual twist in his ongoing legal saga. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story.
One stabbed, one arrested following fight in Patrick Co., authorities say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after an argument at a Patrick County home reportedly turned into a stabbing and a vehicle theft Tuesday evening. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Dayton of Stuart arrived at a home in the 400 […]
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Rd Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WSLS
Alpha Phi Alpha hosts free haircut for kids going back to school in the New River Valley
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A New River Valley fraternity opens their doors to offer free haircuts to children before returning to school. Dozens of children are walking with a new pep in their step after getting a fresh cut. “I’m very thankful for it,” 11-year-old Isaiah said. The...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfirnews.com
Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday
On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
WSLS
Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie
ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup. Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet. This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
WSLS
Franklin County leaders approve more school resource officer positions
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools will be back in the classroom on Wednesday and students can expect some new faces in the halls. The Franklin County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved funding to add six additional school resource officer positions. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0