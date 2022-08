Dee King sits on the porch of his St. Paul duplex with his dog on July 31. King has been ordered to return to prison on Aug. 15. Photo by Michelle Griffith. Dee King just had a baby girl and bought a $350,000 St. Paul duplex for his family in the past few months. King said he likely wouldn’t have done either if he knew he had to return to prison on Aug. 15.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO