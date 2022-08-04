Behind returning senior quarterback, Choctaw seeks to take the next step

By Nate Aker

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Choctaw Yellowjackets.

HEAD COACH

Jake Corbin, sixth season (36-22 at Choctaw)

RETURNING STARTERS

5 offense, 3 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-3

League record: 6-1, 2nd in 6A-II District 2

Playoffs: Was defeated, 36-29, to Edmond Deer Creek in quarterfinal

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Steele Wasel, 6-4, 215, Sr.

Wasel has been an eye-catching prospect for some time now out of Choctaw as he heads into his final year with the Yellowjackets. Holding offers from Virginia Tech, Tulsa, Memphis and more, Wasel recently committed to Akron after coming off an 8-3 season and a crushing 36-29 defeat in the playoff quarterfinals in his junior year.

As a dual-threat quarterback, Wasel is listed as a three-star according to ESPN and Rivals.com after amassing nearly 2,500 yards passing and a thousand yards on the ground. Entering his third year as a starter, it should be an enticing final season for the senior.

TE RJ Jackson, 6-4, 240, Sr.

Jackson heads into his senior season with a little alteration. Coach Jake Corbin plans to utilize the tight end on both sides of the ball this season, posting him on the defensive line to bolster that front seven.

Heading into his final year of high school football, Jackson holds offers from Vanderbilt, New Mexico, Army, Navy and Houston Baptist. In one game last season against Dallas (Texas) Jesuit, Jackson erupted for 79 yards on four catches and two touchdowns, marking 19.75 yards per reception.

OUTLOOK

After suffering a 36-29 loss against Edmond Deer Creek in the first round of the playoffs last year, Choctaw will seek to take that next step heading into the 2022 season. The Yellowjackets certainly possess sufficient talent and plenty of experience in specific positions to bridge that gap, bringing back senior stalwart Steele Wasel at quarterback, senior running back La’Trell Ray, junior two-way player Will Smith, senior tight end RJ Jackson and more. But Corbin says they do lack expertise in some areas, as many incoming freshmen will have to produce for the Yellowjackets instantly. On Choctaw’s strength as a team, Corbin says it is culture and care that encompasses the dynamic of Yellowjacket football. "Our kids love each other and their coaches," he said.

As Corbin enters his seventh year at Choctaw, he’s proven that he can achieve that gold ball caliber team, it’s just a matter of execution. Nearly two years ago in the 2020 season, Corbin and the Yellowjackets reached the feat of making the state championship game for the first time in the last 60 years. However, the outcome wasn’t in favor of Choctaw as the Yellowjackets fell short to Bixby, 17-14.

So, as many of Choctaw’s highly-touted players’ careers come to a close along with many promising freshmen on the rise, the Yellowjackets will look to make a run at that gold ball yet again this upcoming season.

COACH SAID

"We are wanting to play for as long as possible and enjoy this team for a long time. We hope to be the last team standing when the dust settles on the season. ... We look for (Wasel) to have a monster year and continue his growth and solidify himself as the best in the state." - Jake Corbin