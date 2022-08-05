ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lander, WY

Idaho State Journal

Local emergency responders battle through heavy rain and lightning during wreck that left several injured

ASHTON — Five people were seriously injured when a car and semi collided on an East Idaho highway during heavy rain and lightning on Saturday. The 5 p.m. crash occurred on Highway 20 on Ashton Hill near Ashton. Idaho State Police reported that the collision happened when “the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading eastbound on US20.” ...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 8, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise entitled “Dreamy Sunrise Color” was taken at Fremont Lake by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear

WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Jackson Hole Radio

Missing person in Teton Valley

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person:. Last seen in Tetonia 11:00 AM Thursday, August 4th 2022. 66 Year Male last seen wearing a tan colored long sleeve shirt, blue. Levi jeans, work boots and a cap. Was last seen driving a camouflage colored...
TETONIA, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Grand Champion Market Beef sold for $7.25 a pound Saturday

The Fremont County Junior Livestock Sale drew its usual full house for Saturday’s auction at the Show Pavilion at the county fairgrounds. This year there were 75 Market Beef; 65 Market Hogs; 40 Market Lambs; 17 Market Goats and four Pens of Rabbits that were auctioned to the highest bidder. There were no chickens this year due to concerns over Avian Flu.
wrrnetwork.com

Martinez’s Eye Popping Main Street Mural is City’s Most Colorful

The legacy of art is one that intrigues most of us at some level. However, when one studies the greatest artists throughout history there is always a message, sometimes buried within the theme, sometimes bold and striking as soon as you see it. Local acclaimed artist, Robert Martinez is such...
RIVERTON, WY
buckrail.com

A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID

VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
VICTOR, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Man drowns at Palisades

The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested, charged with 18 felonies after running from police

REXBURG – A burglary suspect wanted by police on multiple warrants has been caught and is now in custody. Shae Lyn Gebert, 30, was caught by police after she allegedly asked a Madison County resident to help her hide from officers. Gebert was charged with 18 felonies, including felony...
REXBURG, ID

