HIGHLIGHTS: 2022 Saints Training Camp – Day 8

By Aaron S. Lee
 4 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints once again welcomed a sold-out crowd at the team’s training facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, La., as the countdown to the start of the 2022 regular season continues.

Fans gave hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu a warm welcome after he returned to the Saints during Wednesday’s closed session .

New Orleans Saints kickoff preseason on WKRG, look to move past Payton era

The Saints will host two more open practices this week, before taking Sunday off.

The team will travel to Houston to play the Texans in the first of three preseason games before their regular season kicks off on the road against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sept. 11.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

