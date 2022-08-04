ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

By Sandra Mitchell, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra, Cindy Von Quednow
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43V0ss_0h5MY64Z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKlik_0h5MY64Z00
Video uploaded to the Citizen app shows a fiery crash at a Windsor Hills gas station on Aug. 4, 2022.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through a red light — without braking — and strikes two vehicles in the intersection.

The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

California Highway Patrol officials initially said six people were killed in the crash, but later updated the figure to five.

Among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and her infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection, as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands.”

Three vehicles were obliterated in the collision. At least two other were damaged.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
KTLA

Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Citizen#Slauson#Ktla#Mercedes#Chp
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Motorcyclist ejected after hitting car, fatally struck by other cars on I-94

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist was killed overnight on Sunday after he was ejected from his bike on the freeway and hit by other cars. Michigan State Police said the motorcyclist was driving westbound on I-94 at 2:15 a.m. Investigators said he was traveling near I-96 when he struck the back left side of a car and was ejected from his motorcycle.
BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Family devastation: Brush fire in Woodcrest community destroys home

Riverside County Fire Department crews combatted a fire in Woodcrest on Saturday that began after 1.5 acres of palm trees caught fire. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started but it eventually spread to nearby structures on the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive.Intense flames sent neighbors running to help save a family's horses as fire ripped through a home in the Woodcrest community of Riverside County.  Unfortunately, one home was destroyed by the fire and CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone spoke to the family that was affected. "I've lived here my whole life this is my childhood home and now it's...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
2urbangirls.com

Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months

CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation

NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats.  The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada.  The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
RENO, NV
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy