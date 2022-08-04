Read on cowboystatedaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022
Spirit Halloween store front in Cheyenne, WY -Optopolis. It's that time of the year again, and Halloween 2022 is coming up! Spirit Halloween will be opening a Cheyenne location once again this year. Here's where it will be located (and more).
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
wyo4news.com
Wandering Amylessly: Volunteering at the “Daddy of ’em all”
Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a part of something that, over ten days, welcomes over 260,000 people from all over the world? I can tell you from my own experience that it is something that becomes a part of who you are, and in return, you become part of a family that is unlike anything else on earth. The event I am talking about is the Daddy of ‘em All, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), a 10-day celebration of our western heritage that takes place annually during the last full week of July in Cheyenne. This year CFD celebrated its 126th year, and I celebrated my 5th year as a CFD volunteer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Six new statues unveiled for Cheyenne Capitol Avenue Bronze Project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Donors gathered Thursday night, Aug. 5, to see the newest statues for the Cheyenne Capitol Avenue Bronze Project. The statues are “Fawnd Memories,” “Chief Yellow Calf,” “John Colter,” “Grenville Dodge,” “Mountain Love,” and “My Little Deer.”
capcity.news
Circle Y Home & Ranch brings ‘one-of-a-kind’ items for the home to downtown Cheyenne storefront
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As their family has been in Wyoming for generations, mother Cindy Mazet and daughter Danielle Rench have a genuine love of the state they call home. However, throughout their travels elsewhere across the country, they both discovered a love of the “home and ranch” type of store that they believed downtown Cheyenne could use. With shops often featuring unique décor and household items with local twists sprinkled in, the mom–daughter team wondered if such a store back home could work.
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/5/22)
The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days is finished for another year. Judy and I are tired but so proud of our city and the team at CFD who makes this event happen. I can’t say it often enough, but our volunteers are amazing! When you are mayor, you get to see a bit of the behind-the-scenes and realize the show would not happen without this dedicated bunch of folks. I found another group that also amazes me. Every day Judy and I rode in a wagon for parades and grand entries before the start of the rodeo. The folks driving the wagons come from all over the country. They bring their team and volunteer for 10 days to drive and show off our carriages. I also spent time thanking our sponsors each day. We have thousands of volunteers, but without the sponsors, we would not have a rodeo to put on. One sponsor told me he took off from Atlanta and landed in America; I can’t think of a higher compliment to pay the City of Cheyenne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Car chase speeds through Laramie
A crazy high-speed chase that started south of Laramie took Wyoming Highway Patrol officers on a wild ride on Friday. The chase began around 7:45 on Friday morning after troopers helped a stranded motorist who ran out of gas on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants in the...
capcity.news
Agreement between City of Cheyenne and animal shelter to be discussed at tonight’s council meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After a postponement from the July 25 meeting, the City Council will be discussing an agreement between the City of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. The agreement between the shelter and the city would be for a contractor to furnish the city with services from...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Blue-green algae bloom found in Cheyenne’s Sloans Lake
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) -The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a warning about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms in Sloans Lake which is used for recreational and irrigation purposes only and not used for the City of Cheyenne’s drinking water supply. The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will work to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water quality monitoring and any necessary treatment.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Taco John’s
The fast food restaurant chain was founded in 1969. They serve Mexican-inspired fast food they call “West-Mex”. Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s now has 380 restaurants in 22 states, including one in our city of Wichita at 656 S. West St. Their menu of West-Mex includes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Chief and Laramie County Sheriff to battle in the Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has announced that it will be holding a Shoot for Sight event. Chief Mark Francisco and Sheriff Danny Glick will be going head to head in a BB gun shooting competition, with the proceeds going to help provide eye exams, eye surgery, and eyeglasses to those in need.
capcity.news
Change in amendment for part-time officers on first reading for City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Several changes in the amendments for part-time officers will be discussed during the City Council meeting tonight, Aug. 8. The amendments would be to section 2.08 of the City Code, which details the code surrounding City Officers and Employees. Of the many proposed amendments, the first...
Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 holding Back to School Bash this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Get ready for the upcoming school year at Laramie County School District 1’s Back to School Bash!. This event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne on 515 W. Jefferson Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 13. This...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (7/25/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol pursues stolen vehicle near Laramie, apprehends suspects near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple people are in custody after the Wyoming Highway Patrol pursued a stolen vehicle at high speeds across county lines Friday morning, according to a WHP release. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, after troopers were notified of a stranded motorist out of...
Woman killed after big rig crashes into I-25 bridge
A FOX31 viewer sent a video that showed an excavator on its side in the northbound lanes of I-25 and major damage to an overpass just before it.
Comments / 1