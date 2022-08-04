The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days is finished for another year. Judy and I are tired but so proud of our city and the team at CFD who makes this event happen. I can’t say it often enough, but our volunteers are amazing! When you are mayor, you get to see a bit of the behind-the-scenes and realize the show would not happen without this dedicated bunch of folks. I found another group that also amazes me. Every day Judy and I rode in a wagon for parades and grand entries before the start of the rodeo. The folks driving the wagons come from all over the country. They bring their team and volunteer for 10 days to drive and show off our carriages. I also spent time thanking our sponsors each day. We have thousands of volunteers, but without the sponsors, we would not have a rodeo to put on. One sponsor told me he took off from Atlanta and landed in America; I can’t think of a higher compliment to pay the City of Cheyenne.

