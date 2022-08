Police have arrested and charged three people, including two Best Western hotel employees, for allegedly helping the suspects in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America flee authorities. Denesh Raghubir, 21, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, are each charged with one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO