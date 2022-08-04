2 people dead, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

Read on www.wltx.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area. The department tweeted a picture of flooded out roadways. It said the location of one call was Annapolis Road and 71st Avenue in […]
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
1 person killed, 2 injured in Prince George's County shooting
22 year-old Robert Earl Price was fatally shot in PG county, and two others were injured. Police are still searching for the gunman.
One woman injured after shooting in Prince George’s Co.
WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting in Walker Mill that left one woman in the hospital. Police responded to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Rd. around 7 p.m. for a shooting injuring a female. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and her condition […]
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
Four people critically injured from lightning strike near White House
Four people were critically injured after an apparent lightning strike in front of the White House on Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Potomac River
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.
D.C. Police Arrest 57 Year-Old Man In Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say
COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters. Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.
Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
DC Police provide update on shooting inside Anacostia library
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said a special police officer was shot and injured during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.
