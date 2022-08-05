According to reports, the University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has named Brandon Naurato as their interim head hockey coach for the 2022-23 season. “We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato’s caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year,” said Manuel. “I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership.”

