Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night. The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say. The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital. No arrests...
Memphis highway crime down 1 year into Slow Down Memphis operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the 2022-2023 school year in Memphis and Shelby County, there’s going to be a bit of an uptick in traffic on city/county highways, what with bus routes, parents, and carpoolers going to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. Memphis...
Man shot in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
Man arrested after he shot girlfriend, stood by her side as emergency services revived her
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department arrested a man who shot his girlfriend in the chest and stood by her side as emergency responders revived her, police say. Officers responded to the shooting last Thursday night after receiving a call about a woman who was shot in her...
MPD will host Hiring Expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
Man who threatened downtown shooting to face only 1 attempted murder charge, court decides
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who threatened to shoot concert-goers leaving the FedEx Forum after a breakup in July will only be facing one charge of attempted murder, the court decided on Monday. Last month, 28-year-old Elijah Hyman was charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 30 counts...
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
Body found on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say cause of death unknown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a “man-down” call Sunday evening at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard, where a man’s body was found lying on the ground in front of a public bench. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
School back in session across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of thousands of students are heading back into the classroom this week. All Shelby County municipal school districts head to class Monday, including Tennessee’s largest district, Memphis-Shelby County Schools. One parent said, “They’re ready for school. They had a good breakfast.”
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After calling it a career in October 2020, 62-year-old Letha Reed returns to the classroom. It’s part of a new law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1 that allows school districts to re-hire retirees in hopes of filling the ranks in schools.
A hot start for the first day of school in Shelby county
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s. MONDAY: It will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray storm is possible late in the day or early evening. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
PGA star Collin Morikawa visits with St. Jude patients at Overton Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a special week for golf in Memphis and for St. Jude, one of the stars of the St. Jude Championship stopped by Overton Park to spend some time with patients from the hospital. Collin Morikawa passed along some tricks of the trade and undoubtedly made...
MSCS looks to improve test scores this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first day of school, and Memphis Shelby County Schools said they’re hitting the ground running to improve test scores for this school year. After the state released TCAP scores that showed the MSCS was trending up in every subject other than math — the district made a plan.
Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.
Pickering’s bicycle kick goal on debut seals 3-1 win for Memphis 901 FC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 17-year-old Nighte Pickering, signed by Memphis 901 FC earlier this week as the youngest player in team history, scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 88th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Memphis over Hartford Athletic. The win moves 901 FC back into third place...
