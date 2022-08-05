ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night. The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say. The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital. No arrests...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis highway crime down 1 year into Slow Down Memphis operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the 2022-2023 school year in Memphis and Shelby County, there’s going to be a bit of an uptick in traffic on city/county highways, what with bus routes, parents, and carpoolers going to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

MPD will host Hiring Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

School back in session across Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of thousands of students are heading back into the classroom this week. All Shelby County municipal school districts head to class Monday, including Tennessee’s largest district, Memphis-Shelby County Schools. One parent said, “They’re ready for school. They had a good breakfast.”
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

A hot start for the first day of school in Shelby county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s. MONDAY: It will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray storm is possible late in the day or early evening. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS looks to improve test scores this school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first day of school, and Memphis Shelby County Schools said they’re hitting the ground running to improve test scores for this school year. After the state released TCAP scores that showed the MSCS was trending up in every subject other than math — the district made a plan.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.
MEMPHIS, TN

