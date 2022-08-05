Read on www.wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
Letcher Co. high school accepting donations until Friday
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A distribution center that connects flood victims with essentials will remain at Letcher County Central High School until Friday, Aug. 12. The school, located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg, Kentucky, will remain open each day from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. for pick-up or donation drop-offs. The distribution center contains […]
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
Marshall University medical students and doctors travel to help flood victims in Knott County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From heartburn medication to insulin, Marshall University medical students and Marshall Health doctors from Huntington, West Virginia, came prepared to help the people of Knott County on Saturday. ”There’s so many people from Marshall who are from this area, so as soon as it happened, we...
KSP still searching for 2 Breathitt Co. women, both missing since flood
Kentucky State Police in Hazard are continuing their search for two Breathitt County women who have been missing since the eastern Kentucky flooding took place.
CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
Issues & Answers: talking Eastern Kentucky flooding with the National Weather Service
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Dustin Jordan, the Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson to talk about the recent historic flooding.
Breathitt County Bobcats practice in Richmond after losing field in flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the flooding that devastated much of Eastern Kentucky, the Breathitt County Bobcats are without a home. The football team has not had a home field for a little more than a week, but they have still had to find a way to prepare for the upcoming season.
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding. During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th. Officials say they will review...
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials have released the names of two women who went missing following historic flooding. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28th.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup. Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of...
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods
Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
