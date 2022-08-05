ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, KY

wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Letcher Co. high school accepting donations until Friday

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A distribution center that connects flood victims with essentials will remain at Letcher County Central High School until Friday, Aug. 12. The school, located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg, Kentucky, will remain open each day from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. for pick-up or donation drop-offs. The distribution center contains […]
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup

JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
JEFF, KY
wymt.com

CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding. During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th. Officials say they will review...
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

