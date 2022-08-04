ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

Tom Kim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Joohyung Kim is the second-youngest PGA Tour winner since World War II. The 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” made a name for himself at the Wyndham Championship. Kim shot 61 and captured his first PGA Tour title by five shots. That makes...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Wu, Im tied at storm-delayed Wyndham and face long Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The PGA Tour had its largest number of players make the cut since it went to top 65 and ties this weekend at the Wyndham Championship. With 86 players on the course and storms in the area, that meant the third round didn't finish on Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Robbery at Holiday Inn Express in Greensboro early Tuesday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Holiday Inn Express on Cedar Park Road just after midnight Tuesday. A man went inside the business, took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, and then left. The suspect was described as wearing all black. This investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
wfmynews2.com

How to have a healthy back-to-school season | 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school time is around the corner. Many Triad children will be heading back in a few weeks. On today's 2 Your Well-Being, we talked with Dr. Nicole Chandler, a pediatrician with Cone Health, about steps to take for a healthy school year. Back-to-school immunizations. Dr. Chandler...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

10-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Burlington Sunday night

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Joy Drive Sunday night. Officers found a 10-year-old hit by a car. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived. The child was life flighted to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was...
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man arrested after breaking into High Point auto shop Sunday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a robbery at Precision Tune on South Main Street Sunday. Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, was detained by officers as he attempted to leave the building. Officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen items from the business. Hughes was...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy