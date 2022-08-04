Meet Pierre Cormier and Devin Holiday, ISU's new secondary coaches

When Pierre Cormier’s playing career ended, he didn’t want to acknowledge it. The condition that derailed things was life-threatening, a group of blood clots in his lungs, but he kept pushing to keep playing past the 2013 season. Arizona’s freshman running back applied for waivers, medical hardships, anything to keep him on the field in Tucson.

It never worked. Doctors refused to let him return to action. So the next season, in 2014, he took up coaching. He joined the Wildcats’ staff as a student assistant, working alongside a number of coaches — including special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle.

“I didn’t know six years ago that that was somewhat of an interview for the future,” Cormier said.

So now Ragle is Idaho State’s head man and, as of about two weeks ago, Cormier is the Bengals’ new cornerbacks coach. In late July, ISU also added new safeties coach Devin Holiday, adding two men to the staff when their predecessors left under different circumstances.

Here’s what happened: Previous safeties coach JB Hall took a special teams analyst job at Georgia Tech. In June, former cornerbacks coach DaVonte’ Neal was arrested on charges that include first-degree murder. Quite the difference in reasons for leaving, but in any case, they spawned absences on the coaching staff.

Cormier and Holiday filled them, in large part, because of their connections to Ragle. While he was the Wildcats’ special teams coordinator, Cormier played that one season under Ragle, then transitioned into coaching. Holiday played three seasons, from 2013 to 2015, and he even played some special teams. So he and Ragle became buds.

Still, they had to be the right candidates for the job. Ragle liked their coaching pedigrees, sure, but he also liked their demeanors, what they’re about as men.

“They’re tremendous young men, tremendous coaches,” Ragle said. “I think familiarity with the two of them certainly was intriguing to me, especially with Coach Hall leaving as late as he did, in July. That makes it difficult to form continuity. We talk about continuity and relationships with our players. It’s the exact same thing with coaches. We have to model that for our players.

“Having a couple guys that were young and flexible, and having a familiarity with them and them with me, and knowing those two guys are gonna share a meeting room together and work together — that was something that had to be compatible. I felt those guys gave us the best chance to teach our guys and win.”

To do that, Cormier and Holiday have plans, philosophies for coaching their positions. Holiday likes to abbreviate his with three words: Develop, challenge, technique. “I want to help develop those guys, whether it’s on or off the field,”Holiday said. “I challenge them to be their best selves every day. And then technique — all we do is talk about technique and doing things the right way.”

As for Cormier: “IQ confidence and physicality, on the field and off the field. Just trying to develop guys into getting themselves where they can get themselves to by themselves.”

By now, if these guys are starting to sound pretty similar, there’s a reason for that. They’re both San Diego natives. They’ve known each other since they were 17, when they played together in a high school all-star game. Then they joined Arizona’s team in the fall of 2013 — when their current ISU players were watching cartoons and running around the neighborhood.

“They’re kind of the same,” sophomore safety Quantraill Morris-Walker said. “Like, you can tell they have a deep friendship beyond football. They have a past together.”

When their time with the Wildcats ended, they went about a million different directions. Holiday’s next stop was at his alma mater, Mission Hills in San Diego, to coach the secondary. Then he bounced around like a kid on a trampoline: He became a cornerbacks coach at Ohio Wesleyan, then a defensive analyst at Illinois, a defensive backs coach at Lake Erie College, then a defensive backs coach at Ashland (Ohio). Now he’s at ISU.

Cormier’s path is a little easier to trace. He spent time coaching at Arizona, then he coached high school ball at Mater Dei Catholic, also in San Diego. His next job was in the same city: A graduate assistant at San Diego State. This offseason, he was expecting to stay with the Aztecs’ program, but that’s when Ragle called. He had an idea for Cormier.

“Another quick turnaround, but it was great,” Cormier said.

The funny part is that once upon a time, Cormier and Holiday actually did wonder about this possibility, about becoming coaches on the same staff. This was years ago, when they talked about it on the phone, but they felt like they were joking more than planning.

“Now we look up, and it’s happening,” Cormier said.