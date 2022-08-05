Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Related
fox32chicago.com
Lake Michigan will be dangerous for swimming on Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service says
CHICAGO - It will be dangerous to swim in Lake Michigan in Chicago and Northwest Indiana starting on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop on Monday, and will persist through early Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said. Waves will be 3 to 6...
Unreasonably Cold Winter Expected For Illinois, You Read That Right
If you love the cold, and I mean stupid cold temperatures, Illinois' upcoming winter may be for you. Some do enjoy winter but it's usually because of the scenery fresh snowfall creates. It's generally around early August chatter begins about what to expect for the winter and this makes sense. It's about this time of the year when Illinois residents are sick of the heat and humidity.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/8/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 30,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since the Friday before, July 29th. That’s a 15 percent drop in statewide cases over the past week. The CDC reports 59 counties are now in the High Community Level, that’s down from 66 the week before. An additional 34 counties are in the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the prior week. The remaining 9 counties are in the Low Level list. There are nine of our area downstate counties on the High Level list, including Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining five counties are on the Medium Level list, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Wayne, and Edwards. For more on all the numbers and details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website online.
Watch a Haunting Illinois Sunrise with Storm Clouds Everywhere
Many parts of Missouri and Illinois were soaked with several inches of rain from thunderstorms early Tuesday morning this week. A new video share shows the sunrise with the storm clouds responsible for the rain everywhere. Here's the short backstory for what this video reveals:. A cluster of intense thunderstorms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Judge Gives Carvana Green Light to Sell Cars in Illinois Ahead Of Late-August Hearing
In a turn of events, a popular used car seller online has received the green light to operate in Illinois after its license was suspended by state officials last month. Fortune 500 company Carvana recently succeeded in a DuPage Circuit courtroom after a judge approved the company’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, thereby lifting a ban imposed on Illinois sales until Carvana has its day in court.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
myradiolink.com
Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
foxillinois.com
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area
A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos
Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1