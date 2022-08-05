ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
97ZOK

Unreasonably Cold Winter Expected For Illinois, You Read That Right

If you love the cold, and I mean stupid cold temperatures, Illinois' upcoming winter may be for you. Some do enjoy winter but it's usually because of the scenery fresh snowfall creates. It's generally around early August chatter begins about what to expect for the winter and this makes sense. It's about this time of the year when Illinois residents are sick of the heat and humidity.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 30,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since the Friday before, July 29th. That’s a 15 percent drop in statewide cases over the past week. The CDC reports 59 counties are now in the High Community Level, that’s down from 66 the week before. An additional 34 counties are in the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the prior week. The remaining 9 counties are in the Low Level list. There are nine of our area downstate counties on the High Level list, including Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining five counties are on the Medium Level list, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Wayne, and Edwards. For more on all the numbers and details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website online.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Watch a Haunting Illinois Sunrise with Storm Clouds Everywhere

Many parts of Missouri and Illinois were soaked with several inches of rain from thunderstorms early Tuesday morning this week. A new video share shows the sunrise with the storm clouds responsible for the rain everywhere. Here's the short backstory for what this video reveals:. A cluster of intense thunderstorms...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Porter, IN
City
Newton, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
State
Indiana State
Effingham Radio

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Judge Gives Carvana Green Light to Sell Cars in Illinois Ahead Of Late-August Hearing

In a turn of events, a popular used car seller online has received the green light to operate in Illinois after its license was suspended by state officials last month. Fortune 500 company Carvana recently succeeded in a DuPage Circuit courtroom after a judge approved the company’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, thereby lifting a ban imposed on Illinois sales until Carvana has its day in court.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Northern Illinois#The Clouds#Funnel
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL
myradiolink.com

Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning

Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
97ZOK

10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois

"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
ILLINOIS STATE
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBC Chicago

Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area

A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
ENVIRONMENT
1440 WROK

These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos

Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy