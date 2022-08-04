Uiagalelei, Thomas Highlight Clemson's Weigh-in Day

CLEMSON, S.C. -- For those that wondered if the reports of DJ Uiagalelei's weight loss was real, got their answer on Thursday.

Clemson's junior quarterback officially weighed in at 234 pounds, as the Tigers held their annual weigh-in day at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Uiagalelei was 26 pounds lighter than the weight he played with last year. The California native said in the spring he played at 260 pounds last fall.

"I'm dropping a lot of weight. It was one of my big goals this offseason," Uiagalelei said at ACC Football Kickoff a few weeks back. "For me, I felt like after the Cheez-It Bowl, I weighed myself, and I said, 'I'm a little too heavy coming off of it.' So, I wanted to get some weight down and be able to come into this year in the best shape of my life, so I could put my best foot forward."

Uiagalelei was not the only Tiger to show off his new weight. Defensive end Xavier Thomas, who has had issues controlling his weight during his college career, checked in at 254 pounds, 11 pounds lighter than his playing weight in 2021.

Thomas was 270 pounds in 2020, after coming off COVID and other health issues. He got himself back in playing weight later that year and made it on the field for a short time.

But the defensive end said back in the spring he has changed his entire diet and is now careful about what he puts in his body.

Official Results from Clemson's 2022 Weigh In