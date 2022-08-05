Alleged paddle boat thief nabbed near Susquehanna River with methamphetamine

Williamsport, Pa. — After taking a male into custody near the 1100 block of Sylvan Dell Road on July 7, State Police returned to the property when an owner discovered his paddle boat missing.

Trooper Logan Womelsdorf said a blue paddle boat was located a short distance down from the owner's property. A backpack was also discovered. Womelsdorf said it belonged to Damian Edward Colegrove.

The 39-year-old Troy resident was taken into custody earlier on that day when the property owner of confronted him. Colegrove allegedly refused to leave the area and was taken into custody by state police.

Colegrove, who refused to speak with troopers and requested an attorney, was detained. He acknowledged the backpack discovered with the paddle boat was his after state police were called back to the scene, Womelsdorf wrote.

A baggie of methamphetamine and Colegrove’s ID were located inside the backpack during a search by authorities. Also located were binoculars and a monocular the property owner said belonged to him.

Colegrove was charged with multiple misdemeanors that included trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Colegrove’s bail was set at $20,000 monetary during a preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon.

A public court summary shows Colegrove will appear before Solomon on Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

