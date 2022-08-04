ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts, Democratic Party official verbally clash over Senate’s ‘inflation reduction’ proposal

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XO975_0h5MWWBu00

The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LINCOLN — Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and the head of the Nebraska Democratic Party verbally clashed Thursday over the expected impact of the U.S. Senate’s proposed $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

Ricketts, in a column and in a letter with 21 other governors, condemned the proposal as a “reckless tax and spending spree” that ignores high gas prices and the highest inflation in 40 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jotTp_0h5MWWBu00

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner)

“While denying recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages,” the statement from the 22 governors said.

But Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said 126 economists, including Nobel laureates, have signed a letter predicting that the Inflation Reduction Act will help bring down costs for American families. It will also require multinational corporations and “the super-rich” to pay their fair share of taxes, Kleeb said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHEjt_0h5MWWBu00

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party (Courtesy of Nebraska Democratic Party)

“Ricketts and Republicans conveniently forget to mention that in 2017 — led by MAGA Republicans — Congress gave massive government handouts to corporations and the super-rich. That was fiscal irresponsibility,” she said.

A week ago, Senate Democrats announced that they’d struck a deal with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III on a spending bill that would end corporate tax loopholes, address climate change, invest in energy projects and allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs.

President Joe Biden has said the deal would fight inflation and lower costs for American families, as well as “restore fairness” to the nation’s tax code.

“The bill will lower health care costs for millions of Americans,” Biden said. “It will — and it will be the most important investment — not hyperbole — the most important investment that we’ve ever made in our energy security.”

Striking a deal with Manchin, who had opposed similar legislation in the past, would conceivably give Democrats enough votes to pass the bill in the U.S. Senate, although other Senate Democrats are still studying the legislation.

The letter from the 22 Republican governors calls the bill “reckless.” In his column, Ricketts said the Biden administration is putting “a radical environmental agenda” against the needs of Americans.

The post Ricketts, Democratic Party official verbally clash over Senate’s ‘inflation reduction’ proposal appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NE
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
744
Followers
676
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy