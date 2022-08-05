ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Author of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says history can still be taught in class

By Nick Camper/KFOR
 4 days ago

MOORE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – State Rep. Kevin West said the law he authored – House Bill 1775 – is not intended to block history lessons, but it does prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions.

“It’s the concept that any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, etc.,” said West. “If the lesson plan is designed to incite a certain feeling that’s what the bill addresses.”

Oklahoma Academic Standards require students to “examine multiple points of view regarding the evolution of race relations in Oklahoma.”

Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law

This includes the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws.

West talked about a situation in which class discussion breaks off from a lesson on the Tulsa Race Massacre. For example, if students began sharing their thoughts about the massacre, and one or some of the kids were uncomfortable with the content, that would not be a violation of the law.

“I think it would be very quickly determined that the curriculum wasn’t designed to do that,” said West.

The lawmaker said that eight teaching concepts were written into the law to be banned because parents were asking for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b588J_0h5MWONK00
Rep. Kevin West, image KFOR

West did admit that complaints will be made, and then school districts will have to work through them case-by-case.

‘It’s not an issue’: El Reno Schools Superintendent claps back at Education Secretary over critical race theory

But as we saw last week, when Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools had their accreditation statuses lowered, the decision to penalize a school district will ultimately fall on the State School Board.

Levi Patrick, former Assistant Superintendent of the Curriculum and Instruction Office, spent nine years there, three of which were in that role.

He said the State School Board holds a lot of power.

“The local districts are kind of held hostage to the interpretation of a few at this moment,” said Patrick.

He said during his time, the Curriculum and Instruction Office never had enough complaints to warrant House Bill 1775.

Federal lawsuit filed against Oklahoma critical race theory ban

Now he said the language of the law is too vague and teachers are not comfortable about this next school year.

“People are asking me on a regular occasion if they can even talk about the civil rights movement, about Martin Luther King,” said Patrick.

He doesn’t want students to feel shame deliberately from a lesson at school, but said hard discussions are necessary to learn about societal progress.

“Racism, land theft, genocide. These are parts of American history that our students need to understand because we want to overcome it,” said Patrick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 22

Sketteck
3d ago

Most students aren't completely grown and even if they were doesn't mean they couldn't learn something new. You're wrong about the guilt feeling starting only five years ago, it's been going on much longer than that (participation trophies are a good example). I think all history needs to be taught even those aspects we don't like to acknowledge, arguably even more so (so we make sure we don't repeat it).

Reply
4
Jerry Barton
2d ago

History should be taught not edited .We have history taught so that we can learn from the good and to insure that we never again repeat our bad mistakes.

Reply
2
Donnie Harmon
4d ago

We definitely need new representation! Who would elect someone like this? Come on people, we can do better!

Reply(3)
6
