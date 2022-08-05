ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Jax Hudur

A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated

Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
Christ Jesus
ScienceAlert

Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say

Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
The Atlantic

Between Not Wanting to Live and Not Wanting to Die

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone. If you are in danger of acting on suicidal thoughts, call 911. For support and resources, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. Shortly after 2 p.m....
allthatsinteresting.com

This Week In History News, Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Fashionable Viking accessories found in Denmark, Depression-era cash hoard unearthed in New Jersey, giant-headed prehistoric amphibian discovered in Germany. Researchers Find That Beaver Pelts Were The Ultimate Fashion Accessory For Vikings In 10th-Century Denmark. By the time of the Viking age, the beaver had already been extinct in Denmark for...
The Associated Press

New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city

ROME (AP) — A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius’ furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
Tree Hugger

Light-Filled Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian Minimalism

Whether it's a self-sufficient tiny house, a humble yurt, or a cutting-edge micro-apartment, small spaces are thankfully gaining traction around the world, as more and more people are prioritizing energy efficiency, simpler lifestyles, minimalism, and affordability over the pressure to conform to consumerist social expectations. Smaller is indeed more beautiful,...
IFLScience

Paul Alexander: A Successful Lawyer And One Of The Last Iron Lung Users

At the age of six, in the summer of 1952, Paul Alexander began to feel unwell. He was experiencing pain in his neck, headaches, and fever. It was pretty clear what was wrong. "Our mother called for us to come in for dinner, and I remember her taking one look at me – hot and wet and feverish – and she cried out, 'Oh my God!' She ripped my clothes off and threw me onto her and my dad's bed and called the doctor," Alexander recalled years later.
