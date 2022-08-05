At the age of six, in the summer of 1952, Paul Alexander began to feel unwell. He was experiencing pain in his neck, headaches, and fever. It was pretty clear what was wrong. "Our mother called for us to come in for dinner, and I remember her taking one look at me – hot and wet and feverish – and she cried out, 'Oh my God!' She ripped my clothes off and threw me onto her and my dad's bed and called the doctor," Alexander recalled years later.

