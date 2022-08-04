ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

By Doc Holliday
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kool1017.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

After outrage, West Side mural removed

A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
wdrb.com

Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS Chicago

CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Cemeteries
CBS Chicago

New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
CHICAGO READER

Walking with the dead

When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wgnradio.com

75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River

Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gurnee Days featuring family-friendly events return this weekend

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- There are plenty of family-friendly events in the north suburbs for Gurnee Days.It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the 5K, 10K, and fun walk. That's happening at the Hunt Club Community Center.More Gurnee Days activities are taking place today and tomorrow at Viking Park. The grounds open at noon.There are activities for kids, a rib eating contest, and even an ice cream eating contest, where the contestants will go against each other and fight off brain freeze.
GURNEE, IL
NBC Chicago

Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza

He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy