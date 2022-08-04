Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Read on kool1017.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Was Ghost Hunter Attacked By Dillinger’s Ghost in Chicago Jail?
It's not common to be physically attacked when you're ghost hunting. It's even wilder to think that the attack might have come by the ghost of a famous gangster, but that's exactly what one investigator had happen when he was exploring an Illinois jail. A major YouTube channel named Truly...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
nypressnews.com
Focus, fortitude family: Bronzeville club wants to introduce Chicago kids to sport of fencing
CHICAGO — Focus, fortitude, and family. The Bronzeville Fencing Academy is on a mission to introduce more Chicago children to the sport of fencing. 25-year-old Auset Muhammad is a competitive fencer. “I am very competitive,” she said. “I love competing. … Being within the arena and you’re competing with...
wdrb.com
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism.
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
CHICAGO READER
Walking with the dead
When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
wgnradio.com
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
Gurnee Days featuring family-friendly events return this weekend
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- There are plenty of family-friendly events in the north suburbs for Gurnee Days.It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the 5K, 10K, and fun walk. That's happening at the Hunt Club Community Center.More Gurnee Days activities are taking place today and tomorrow at Viking Park. The grounds open at noon.There are activities for kids, a rib eating contest, and even an ice cream eating contest, where the contestants will go against each other and fight off brain freeze.
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
