Nine dogs rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hendersonville

Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County
Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.
New Sumner County courthouse fire under investigation
After fire crews from several agencies worked to put out a fire at the construction site of the new Sumner County Courthouse, officials are releasing new information.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
Horse rescued from Williamson County pool
The horse's owners called for help after "Tonto" refused to come out of the pool.
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
wvlt.tv
Daughter of fallen Tennessee officer receives police escort to kindergarten
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today was Anna Stolinsky’s first day of kindergarten. In honor of their fallen comrade, La Vergne Police Department officers delivered a police escort to the little girl as she made her way into the building. Anna Stolinsky is the daughter of La Vergne Police Lt....
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
smokeybarn.com
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
Alert! Missing Teenager from Bedford County
We have an alert about a teenager that has not been seen in over two months. Jaqueline Guox Damian, a 16-year-old Hispanic female, was last seen on May 27, 2022, in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Her information is now listed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database. She has...
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
WSMV
I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
Convicted felon charged after firing multiple shots outside Nashville bar
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired multiple shots toward a bar in Nashville.
Nigerian dwarf goats born at Nashville Zoo for first time
The Nashville Zoo has had goats on exhibit for years, but this July they announced the birth of two Nigerian Dwarf goats, a first for the zoo.
WSMV
Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
Missing Person: Mya Fuller last Seen in Murfreesboro
Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Fuller’s family is worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering text messages. She may be driving a gray Toyota, tag number 0W3-1L6. Fuller has been entered into the National Crime Information...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
