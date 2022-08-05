Player Questions Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Status

The 21-time Grand Slam champion cannot enter the United States as of now due to his vaccination status.

With Novak Djokovic’s US Open eligibility still up in the air due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Australian tennis player John Millman came to the former world No. 1’s defense on Twitter this week.

As of now, Djokovic isn’t able to compete in the final major tournament of the year due to not being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, which is the current requirement for foreign travelers entering the United States.

Millman admitted that he currently has COVID-19. After recently traveling to the United States, he expressed that he doesn’t understand why Djokovic wouldn’t be able to travel to play in the U.S. Open despite being unvaccinated.

The Australian’s comments come a day after U.S. Representative Claudia Tenney released a statement urging President Joe Biden to get rid of the country’s vaccine mandate for foreign travelers so Djokovic can participate in the upcoming tournament.

Djokovic’s vaccination status has been a hot topic of conversation all season, especially after the 21-time Grand Slam winner was deported from Australia in January due to not following the country’s mandate. He missed the Australian Open as a result.

Additionally, the 35-year-old withdrew from various U.S. tournaments earlier this year. Most recently, he withdrew from the National Bank Open held in Montreal next week due to Canada’s vaccine mandate.

Even though Djokovic’s fate for the 2022 U.S. Open remains uncertain, he recently posted on Instagram he was preparing for the tournament and he remains on the entry list .

