ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Cypress grass fire: 100% contained; firefighter suffers heat exhausion

KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.khou.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Accident on Southwest Freeway leaves one dead

HOUSTON (CW39) — A deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road left a driver dead late Sunday night. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m., when Houston police said the driver of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck and the driver of a gray Toyota Sienna minivan crashed into one another on the southbound lanes of the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Cypress, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Heat Exhaustion#Accident
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED

At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

'Obsession killed him': Family says man killed by deputies after drive-by shooting obsessed over daughter for years

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
12newsnow.com

16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy