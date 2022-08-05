ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Resident dressed down in Facebook Marketplace scam: Bay Village Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Village, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sheffield Lake, OH
City
Fairview Park, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bay Village, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifting suspect caught at bus stop: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Shoplifting: Detroit Avenue. The Lakewood police department at 3:15 p.m. on July 22 received a call from Giant Eagle about a man who took several items from the store by attempting to conceal them under a coat. The man left the store and was waiting at a bus stop, according to the caller. Police caught the suspect and charged him with petty theft and drug paraphernalia.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketplace#Fraud
Cleveland.com

Motorist drinking not your normal ice cream shake: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cleveland.com

Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter

An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
BROOK PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
CLEVELAND, OH
hometownstations.com

Tate sentenced to 2 years in prison for charges in Medina County

Medina County, OHIO (WLIO) - One of the men facing charges for the death of Officer Dominic Francis gets sentenced to two years in prison in Medina County. 19-year-old Dante Tate was sentenced Monday morning on the charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

90-year-old man found after driving away from Erie County home

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old man who is missing. Peter Mahalow drove away from his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cemetary Road in Vermilion, according to a Missing Adult Alert. Mahalow was told he should not drive, and...
cleveland19.com

Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy