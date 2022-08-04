Borrego Springs SVP Task Force prepares for SVP placement hearing

The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was made 18 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time. It makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO