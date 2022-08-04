A Minor Has Been Charged With Driving While Intoxicated In Cattaraugus County

Andrew Schnorr, who defrauded individuals in Buffalo by posing as attorney, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation and ordered to pay thousands in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen on Friday announced the conviction and sentencing of Andrew Schnorr, 39, for practicing law without a license and defrauding New Yorkers in Buffalo. Despite never graduating from a law school nor passing a state bar exam, Schnorr posed as a licensed attorney and represented clients at legal proceedings. Schnorr, who previously pled guilty to unauthorized practice of law (a Class E felony), was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $7,800 in restitution.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO