Red Wing Republican Eagle
Riverboats help Red Wing economy
The riverboats porting in Red Wing each summer are a unique activity for both visitors and community members. Not only is this a unique part of the Red Wing culture, the cruise lines that choose to stop in Red Wing have a large economic impact on the local economy. “They...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Former Commissioner Drotos dies at age 69
Former Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos died on Thursday, Aug. 4, at home surrounded by loved ones; he was 69 years old. Drotos died after an ongoing battle with cancer of the bones, lung and brain. He recently stepped down as commissioner last month because of his illness. “[He] has...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Paul Drotos
Paul Richard Drotos was an excellent human being. He was born on December 3rd, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan. During his early life in Detroit and Dearborn Heights he spent thirteen years attending catholic schools, for which he always considered himself lucky. In his words: “The nuns truly loved us, and that really showed. They had nothing else.” In an early demonstration of his character, he found himself in deep trouble for shaking down his fellow students for their lunch money. He needed this money to send food to starving children abroad. That philanthropic scheme got shut down, but his spirit of giving never waivered.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Fire Department responds to brush fire
Brush fires spanned approximately two miles along Highway 19 on Friday, Aug. 5. The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes later to find a large brush fire covering approximately 2 acres, primarily in the 200 block of Highway 19.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Entry supports Title IX
Red Wing Area Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be sponsoring an entry in the River City Days parade on Sunday, Aug. 7, to celebrate 50 years of Title IX. Title IX was passed in 1972. It states: No person in the United States shall, on the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: An actor, not a reactor
Min MartinOakes is the candidate who is best qualified to serve as City Council representative for Ward 2. Ms. MartinOakes served as a teacher and administrator in public schools for 45 years; 30 of those in Red Wing. Her service to our families gave her skills that will allow her...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Pay attention to choices
We should all pay special attention to our choices in the Aug. 9 election. Be wary of “complainer candidates,” who say taxes and spending are too high but offer no solutions. We should question the character of candidates willing to put our city through months of needless conflict last year.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wanda Amyx
Wanda Elizabeth Amyx, 90, of Hager City, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Preferred Senior Living of Ellsworth. She was born on September 20, 1931, in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to Harvey and Veatruce (Jacobson) Staehli. She graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949 and from UW Stout in Menomonie with a teaching degree in 1953. For many years she taught at Pepin and Sauk Prairie High Schools. On December 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elwin Amyx. They were blessed with three sons, Lee, Lynn and Terry. In 1980, they moved to the Hager City area to be closer to family. For many years Wanda took care of her mother along with other family members. She was a wonderful, caring and generous person. She also operated a sweatshirt applique business for a number of years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Her faith was very important to her and she always was active at the churches in the communities she resided in.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Aces rally in eighth to earn Region 5C playoff victory
In a low scoring game a few base running plays made a big difference. First there was a runner thrown out at home plate. Later in the game, a runner was tagged out between second and third after advancing to third too eagerly. Then on a ball in the dirt that was blocked, but kicked away just enough, two pinch runners each advanced to second and third.
