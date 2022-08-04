ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Democrats Sinema and Kelly want to give Border Patrol agents big raise

By Anna Giaritelli, Homeland Security Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Lynnette Laney
4d ago

isn't this little late in the game to sit there and start saying this after they wanted to get rid of half of them. that sounds like oh yeah let's give them a raise and tell them that we want that to give them a raise and they'll vote for us kind of stuff.

ImpeachBidenNow!
4d ago

I didn’t vote for Sinema, but I do think she is looking out for AZ’s best interest. Kelly on the other hand hasn’t done anything and is now fishing for votes.

Bethumm
3d ago

Ahhhh, just in time for Kelly's election. One time, he said "I wish Biden would do something about the border"....Give them the raise, but STILL not voting for you.

Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US

Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
