Kait 8
Railroad crossings closed for repairs
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Railroad repair work will force several Cross County crossings to close. Sheriff David West said in a Saturday, Aug. 6, news release that Union Pacific Railroad is replacing train tracks in the area. As a result, he said the crossings at County Roads 515, 517,...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi County. The 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northwest of Dell. So far, no one has reported...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan. Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close...
whiterivernow.com
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
Kait 8
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a man died after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his house and law enforcement tried to have him surrender. According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the scene around 3:45...
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
5newsonline.com
Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days
UPDATE: The bills have now been paid, according to a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at […]
Kait 8
Teachers raise their voices at the state capitol
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Teachers across the state are demanding change. Teachers all around the state of Arkansas have been rallying to get salary increases. On July 26 we saw teachers gather in Jonesboro to make their voices heard. Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session Monday,...
Kait 8
New technology in schools looks to keep kids from vaping
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) -A local school district is looking to tackle a dangerous trend impacting your children. The rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes has caused health issues for many teenagers, but Greene County Technical School District is looking to stop the smoke. The district is introducing vape sensors...
Truck crash on I-40 causes delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit. The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes. Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported. For more […]
Kait 8
Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is working to help third-world countries have a Merry Christmas. Many churches in the region participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes packed full of supplies to kids in need overseas. The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B. looks at recent sheriff’s department reports: public intox, fleeing, and a full moon
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at recent incident reports from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. An Independence County man was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony fleeing after authorities say he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and with no regard to others on the roadway at least three times.
Kait 8
Stuff the Bus helps struggling families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
Kait 8
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed. According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street. Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that...
