Indianapolis, IN

IMPD unveils purchase of new mobile public safety cameras as part of larger technology upgrades

 4 days ago
Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes rental assistance dip

INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. But Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing...
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of...
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside.
Despite abortion ban criticism, Gen Con will return to Indy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban, Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023. Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America,...
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant roundup

JOHNSON COUNTY — A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests come after a months-long narcotics investigation involving undercover buys. The investigation resulted in a total of 109 counts of charges for the various suspects.
Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
Man shot in Morgantown; Police seek 2 suspects

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are looking for at least two suspects in connection to a shooting that injured one person. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 6700 block of County Road South 800 West in Morgantown in reference to a shooting at around 8:55 p.m. Sunday.
Major employers raise concerns about Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS – Some of Indiana’s largest employers are speaking out against the state’s near-total ban on abortion that takes effect next month. Starting September 15, the new law bans abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal anomaly and serious risk to the mother’s health.
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Bokich is being held on a $47,500 bond.
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying...
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
Indiana Task Force 1 to remain in Kentucky with more rain expected

Members of Indiana Task Force 1 will stay in southeastern Kentucky a while longer. The 59-member team “remains health and in good spirits,” according to Rita Reith, a battalion chief for the Indianapolis Fire Department and media coordinator for the task force. Indiana Task Force 1 will remain...
Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little ways up the road, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
Man hurt in Morgantown shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Morgantown overnight. IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on …. Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on …. Hendricks County man charged with sexually assaulting …. Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed …. Police: Suspicious man asked children if they...
