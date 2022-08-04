ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Lightning Strike Outside White House

By AJ McDougall, Dan Ladden-Hall
BBC

Three dead after lightning strike near White House

An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Beast

Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says

The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.
WASHINGTON, DC
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL

