3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Lightning Strike Outside White House

A lightning strike near the White House killed 3 people and left one more in critical condition
Three people have been pronounced dead since the strike, including an elderly couple from Wisconsin, DC Metropolitan Police told Insider.
BBC
Three dead after lightning strike near White House
An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
Daily Beast
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Neighbor says it was 'tough' to hear Anne Heche was 'not okay,' couldn’t rescue her amid engulfing fire
MAR VISTA, Calif. — David Manpearl, a neighbor of the tenant’s home who was hit by Anne Heche on Friday, was the first person on the scene. "I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash," Manpearl detailed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
Hoover Dam explosion captured in terrifying video in Nevada with tourists heard saying ‘something’s blown up’
THICK black smoke billowing from the Hoover Dam has been captured on video following reports of an explosion at the national monument. Footage posted on social media shows a massive fireball growing at the Nevada landmark on Tuesday morning. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says
The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot
A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says
The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
Boy, 3, plunges 18 floors to his death after falling through apartment window
A THREE-year-old boy fell to his death from a Chicago highrise last night. According to police, the boy fell out of the window at 7pm. While it is unknown who was with the boy at the time of his death, the windows reportedly open inwards according to a report from CBS.
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Decorated LA nurse accused of getting drunk, shooting into neighbor's Sunset Blvd apartment during dispute
A decorated California nurse is behind bars this week after allegedly firing her handgun into a neighbor’s Sunset Boulevard apartment while "intoxicated" Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Kathryn Pugh, a 39-year-old registered nurse who was honored in 2019 with a DAISY Award at Huntington Health in Arcadia, allegedly had...
Bear Attacks Jogger on Washington Trail Causing Multiple Injuries
Officials said the victim "did everything right" and that they are thankful he's recovering from the encounter.
3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Screen Window on 18th Floor of Chicago Building: Police
A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a building in Chicago, according to authorities. The toddler was inside a residence on the 18th floor of a building in the 4500 block of N. Clarendon around 7 p.m. on Tuesday "when he fell through a screen window onto a parking garage below," the Chicago Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
