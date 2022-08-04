ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres drop series finale to Rockies 7-3

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXOnn_0h5MT3oh00

The Padres' 5-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday, as the Padres dropped the series finale 7-3 to the Rockies. Joe Musgrove had an uncharacteristically bad start, as he was tagged with 6 earned runs in just 4.2 innings. The Padres had plenty of opportunities, but left 8 runners on base. Juan Soto and Josh Bell continued to make contributions offensively, as each collected 2 hits and scored a run. The Padres will now head to LA for a 3 game series at Dodger Stadium.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Giants 1-0

The Padres offense continued to struggle on Monday against the Giants, as they extended their scoreless innings streak to 23 innings in a 1-0 loss. It looked like the Padres had scored a run on Ha-Seong Kim’s 7th inning double.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Dodgers 8-3

The Padres lost to the Dodgers 8-3 on Saturday night, their second loss in a row to their bitter division rival. After 3 consecutive quality starts, Mike Clevinger struggled mightily, allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits in just 4.2 innings pitched.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
453
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy