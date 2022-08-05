ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings Replacing Togos in Van Nuys

By Joey Reams
 4 days ago

American chain restaurant Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings continues to expand across the country with a new location coming to Van Nuys , located at 7956 Van Nuys Blvd .

Franchisee Angad and Manjit Ahluwalia tells What Now Los Angeles that although there isn’t an exact opening date, he expects to begin training towards the end of the month. Customers will likely see this new Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings open in the Plant Shopping Center early next month . The company currently has 18 locations throughout Los Angeles County and over 650 locations across 46 U.S. states and 17 countries. Plenty more are on the way throughout the country through franchising.

This massive cheesesteak company started in 1986 under CEO Charley Shin , who originally named it Charley’s Steakery. In 2002, Charley’s Steakery became Charley’s Grilled Subs, emphasizing the “grilled-fresh-in-front-of-you” Now, Charleys Cheesesteaks serves everything from cheesesteaks, fries, and real-fruit lemonades to classic and boneless wings, fried appetizers, and frozen sweet treats at select locations.

If the 100% USDA choice steak, 100% all-white meat chicken, all-natural cheeses, and hand-cut vegetables aren’t enough, Charleys Cheesesteaks is also committed to giving back to their community. Ten cents from every combo meal is donated to the company’s philanthropic foundation, Charleys Kids, which delivers grants to non-profit organizations. These dedicated non-profits serve the youth through education, mentorship, and food literacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTT3T_0h5MScOY00
Photo: Official


Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles County, CA
