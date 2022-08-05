ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Menominee school referendum questions soundly defeated

By By DAN KITKOWSKI
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

EagleHerald Editor

MENOMINEE—Menominee School District voters turned down two school-related bond referendum questions in Tuesday’s primary election.

Question 1, for a new PK-3 elementary school and additions to the middle school and high schools, was defeated with 63% of voters casting no votes (1,956 to 1,128), while Question 2, for new or remodeled spaces at the high school, along with new athletic facility and fields and performing arts spaces, was defeated with 68% of voters casting no votes (2,034 to 979).

The combined cost was $67.6 million—Question 1 was for $41.5 million and Question 2 was for $26.1 million.

On social media, Menominee Area Public Schools posted, “Despite the results from this referendum, we remain committed to finding acceptable long-term solutions that benefit our students, staff and community residents.”

Phone calls to school official were not immediately returned.

IN THIS ARTICLE
