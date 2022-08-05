ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4 in critical condition after possible lightning strike near White House

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Lafayette Park#The White House#Ems
CBS Boston

Southboro home destroyed after fire started by lightning strike

SOUTHBORO -- A couple in Southboro is counting their blessings that they got out safely after a lightning strike turned their home into an inferno. The Southboro Fire Department said as a powerful wind storm came through the area Friday afternoon, a bolt of lightning struck the chimney of a home on Sears Road. Bill Depietri says his elderly parents made it out safely before the fire consumed their second floor."My parents were in the kitchen, and my father heard a loud bang. They knew there was a lightning storm going on outside. He walked out, saw a part of the chimney...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Lightning Strike Outside White House Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured (UPDATE)

UPDATED 8/5, 6:52 p.m. ET: An apparent lightning strike in Washington, D.C., has left three people dead, police confirmed Friday. According to NBC 4, two of the victims have been identified as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller—a tourist couple who were visiting from Wisconsin. The third victim is said to me a 29-year-old man, but his name has not been released to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico

One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

CBS News

525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy