4 in critical condition after possible lightning strike near White House

After lightning strike near White House kills 2, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Two people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and two more were critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
7-year-old boy left motherless and with burns on nearly half of his body after missile strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine
A 7-year-old boy is still recovering from a Russian missile strike earlier this month after it left him with burns on nearly half of his body. The boy, Roman, was with his mother in central Ukraine's city of Vinnytsia when the strike hit on July 14. His mother, Galyna Oleksiv,...
A lightning strike near the White House kills 3 people and injures another person
A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed. A third victim was pronounced dead Friday evening.
Southboro home destroyed after fire started by lightning strike
SOUTHBORO -- A couple in Southboro is counting their blessings that they got out safely after a lightning strike turned their home into an inferno. The Southboro Fire Department said as a powerful wind storm came through the area Friday afternoon, a bolt of lightning struck the chimney of a home on Sears Road. Bill Depietri says his elderly parents made it out safely before the fire consumed their second floor."My parents were in the kitchen, and my father heard a loud bang. They knew there was a lightning storm going on outside. He walked out, saw a part of the chimney...
Lightning Strike Outside White House Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/5, 6:52 p.m. ET: An apparent lightning strike in Washington, D.C., has left three people dead, police confirmed Friday. According to NBC 4, two of the victims have been identified as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller—a tourist couple who were visiting from Wisconsin. The third victim is said to me a 29-year-old man, but his name has not been released to the public.
Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash involving structure in Orangevale
According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews are helping "several patients" in two vehicles. Some are being treated at the scene while others will be transported to hospitals.
Folsom native fatally struck by lightning remembered as "incredible young man"
Brooks Lambertson, 29, was among three people killed by a lightning strike outside the White House in Washington D.C. The banking executive was in the nation's capital for business.
1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico
One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
