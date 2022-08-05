4 in critical condition after possible lightning strike near White House

SOUTHBORO -- A couple in Southboro is counting their blessings that they got out safely after a lightning strike turned their home into an inferno. The Southboro Fire Department said as a powerful wind storm came through the area Friday afternoon, a bolt of lightning struck the chimney of a home on Sears Road. Bill Depietri says his elderly parents made it out safely before the fire consumed their second floor."My parents were in the kitchen, and my father heard a loud bang. They knew there was a lightning storm going on outside. He walked out, saw a part of the chimney...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO