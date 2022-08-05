Ready for some football?: A look at the 2022 season

EagleHerald Sports Editor

MARINETTE—Once the calendar flips to August, attention turns to the start of the high school football season, with Wisconsin beginning practice this week and Michigan starting theirs on August 8.

The season kicks off on August 18 when the Peshtigo Bulldogs host the Coleman Cougars but before that, here are 10 things to look forward to with the 2022 season looming:

The new head Maroon

For just the third time in 56 years, the Menominee Maroons will have a new head coach.

Chad Brandt, the former longtime coach of the Stephenson Eagles, is now in charge at Menominee after Joe Noha stepped down from the position at the end of the last season.

Brandt coached at Stephenson from 1996 until 2016 before serving as an assistant on Noha’s staff for the past four years (2017-21).

Noha succeeded Hall of Fame coach Ken Hofer in 2012 and compiled an 81-27 record.

Hofer coached the Maroons from 1966 until 2011, retiring as the fifth-winningest coach in the history of Michigan with a win/loss record of 320-129-3, along with three state championships.

Big shoes for anyone to fill, but Brandt is uniquely up for the task.

The 1991 graduate of Gladstone High School led the Eagles to fifteen playoff appearances and four district championships in his 20 seasons at Stephenson, compiling an overall record of 118-71.

At a school like Menominee, where the expectations are competing for state titles and Brandt’s wealth of experience figures to serve him well.

Offensive changes

The Maroons have run the single-wing offense since Hofer installed the dynamic attack in 1966. While that figures to be the norm in 2022, the Menominee faithful should expect to see some new offensive wrinkles this season.

“The same brand of football that people have come to expect from Menominee as far as kids playing hard and flying around on the football field I don’t think that’ll be any different,” Brandt told Jake Durant of upmatters.com back in May. “But, if you’re not seeing two tight ends and a single wing on every play, that might be a little different but there will still be some single wing in Menominee Football. It may just not be quite at the same percentage.”

Rivalry renewed

The 116th M&M Game will take place on Aug. 26 at Higley Stadium in Marinette, making it the sixth time in the past eight seasons in which Menominee battles its rival from across the bridge in its season-opener.

The Marines will be looking to break a three-game losing streak against Menominee, with Marinette’s last win in the series coming in 2018.

Menominee has won 18 of the last 20 meetings between the two teams, including last year’s 25-16 victory at Blesch Field.

The Maroons lead the overall series 57-51-7.

Dropping anchor

After eight years as a member of the North Eastern Conference, Marinette has a new home in football only beginning this season, as the Marines are the newest members of the Packerland Conference.

Marinette joins Peshtigo, Oconto, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay, Bonduel, Southern Door and Mishicot as members of the eight-team conference.

The Marines are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak dating back to the 2021 season.

After two non-conference games to start the year, the Marines open their conference slate with a home game against Kewaunee on Sept. 7 before traveling to Sturgeon Bay the next week.

Marinette returns to Higley Stadium for clashes against Southern Door and Bonduel before making the short trip to Peshtigo on Sept. 30. Marinette host Oconto on Oct. 7 and wraps up the regular season with a battle against Mishicot at Two Rivers.

Run it back

The Coleman Cougars advanced to their second-ever WIAA state title game last season, steamrolling through the regular season and playoffs with a 15-0 record before succumbing to Reedsville 17-0 in the championship game.

The Cougars have proven that they are an elite program, now the final stage is getting over the hump. Is this the season Coleman breaks through? The Cougars certainly have the talent to do so.

Peter Kuchta, Owen Kinziger, Trent Mongin, Joe Olsen, Will Bieber, Braxton Darga and Mitchell VandeWalle all return from last year’s squad, and will be hungry to close out their careers with a state title.

Coleman rebuilds, not reloads. How fast that happens will determine how far the Cougars go in 2022.

Titans’ encore

The Lena/Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy Titans completed a stunning three-year turnaround in 2021, going from an 0-9 bottom feeder in 2019 to 9-1 MONLPC Conference champion.

The Titans’ lone blemish came in 24-10 loss to Wabeno/Laona in Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs.

While Lena/STAA loses Lane Whiting, Logan Shallow, Mason Simonson and Blake DeDamos, the Titans return nearly intact, with last year’s MONLPC Defensive Player of the Year Josh Kristof returning, along with All-Conference standouts Sam Marquardt and Ethan Braley.

With plenty of returning talent, the Titans’ ascent up the ranks of 8-player football seems poised to continue.

New home

Speaking of Lena/STAA, the Titans will look to stake their claim as the top team in the newly created Peninsula Conference.

The Peninsula Conference is born from the ashes of the MONLPC, with Lena/STAA, Algoma, Gibraltar, Gillett, Sevastopol and Oneida Nation/Green Bay NEW Lutheran formally of the MONLPC-East and Wausaukee and Suring of the MONLPC-West.

The Titans primary threat, on paper, appears to be Algoma, who are coming off a 6-2 season and are the only other team in the Peninsula to finish with a winning record in 2021.

Dark horse picks Gibraltar (4-4) and Suring (4-5) could also factor into the conference race.

Three-peat?

The North Central Jets have claimed the last two MHSAA Division 2 8-player state championships and are looking to make it three in a row in 2022.

With senior quarterback Luke Gorzinski piloting the offense, the Jets figure to put up plenty of points this season, but getting back to the state championship game will be no easy task.

Colon, last year’s state runner-up, will again be factor, as will Lake Linden-Hubbell, Crystal Falls-Forest Park and Pellston.

If the Jets win title No. 3, they will have earned it.

Eagles

prepping to soar

The Stephenson Eagles went 5-4 in 2021, their best finish since 2018, and well ahead of the 0-7 mark of 2019.

If Stephenson hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, its offense figures to be the driving force.

Senior Spencer Coldren, an All-U.P. Honorable Mention last year, returns at quarterback and will be protected by an offensive line led by All-U.P. First Team selection Devon Groleau.

The Eagles schedule is no cakewalk, with their opponents going a combined 46-42 last season. Stephenson opens the season Aug. 26 at Forest Park.

Bulldogs look to regain bark

It has been a rough few seasons for the Peshtigo Bulldogs.

After going 7-3 in 2018, the Bulldogs slipped to 5-5 the next year before sliding to 2-8 the following season, ultimately bottoming out with a 1-6 record last year.

Peshtigo returns nine upperclassmen in 2022, and with several returning sophomores that saw playing time as freshmen also coming back the Bulldogs will be experienced.

That experience will be put to the test early, as Peshtigo faces an arduous two-game slate to open the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs open the season at home against Coleman, who finished last year 15-1 and advanced to the WIAA state title game, before traveling to Oconto Falls to battle a Bulldogs team that went 8-3 last season.