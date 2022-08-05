RMR Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

_____

