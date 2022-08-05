ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RMR Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR

